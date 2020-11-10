Funimation Will Be Available on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 at Launch

✖

The Funimation app will be available at launch on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this week. While many fans have been understandably concerned about which titles and save files will be transferable to the new consoles, there is still a big question regarding which streaming services will be available, and how long a wait it might be for them to arrive. Fortunately, anime fans can rest easy, knowing that the Funimation app will be available on day one for both next-gen consoles. In a press release, Funimation executive director of distribution and partnerships Fadhilah Lee discussed the app's arrival.

“Funimation is thrilled to make the jump to the next generation of the gaming console and will be available for fans to stream right from day one,” said Lee. “No matter what gaming console is preferred, fans will be able to watch all of their anime favorites.”

The Funimation app features more than 700 different anime series in total, including Attack on Titan, My Hero Acadamia, and more. Naturally, console owners will require a subscription in order to access the service, and Funimation offers multiple tiers, starting at $5.99 per month for the Premium service, $7.99 for Premium Plus, and $99.99 for Premium Ultra. All of these tiers allow users access to the streaming service, but the latter two options include a number of additional bonuses. The service offers both subs and dubs, and it's currently available in the U.S., Canada, U.K, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Many console owners use their system of choice for the purpose of streaming, so this will certainly come as good news to those planning on buying an Xbox Series X or PS5 this week. There are several other streaming services that have not yet announced their plans for the next-gen consoles, but it seems likely that all of the major services will be made available sometime in the very near future.

For new console owners interested in trying out the service, or anime fans in general, the Funimation app offers a free 30-day trial. More information can be found at the company's official website right here.

Are you happy the Funimation app will be available at launch? Are you planning on buying a next-gen console this week? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!