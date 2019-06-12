Funko E3 2019 Exclusive Pop Figures Are Available Now

Now that E3 is winding down, Funko and GameStop are making their joint exclusive Pop figures from the event available to the masses. You can shop the entire collection right here – and keep in mind that this will probably be your one and only chance to grab them at the regular price. The lineup includes the following figures, organized from top to bottom in the order that they are likely to sell out.

POP! Games: Disney’s Kingdom Hearts – Sora (Lion Form)

POP! Games: The Witcher III – Ciri (Glow) – E3 2019 Limited Edition

POP! Games: Overwatch – Hanzo & Genji (2 Pack)

POP! Games: Borderlands – Maya

POP! Games: Fortnite – Battle Hound (Glow)

POP! Games: Fallout 76 – Excavator Armor

POP! PEZ: Disney Kingdom Hearts – Donald Duck

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other big Funko news, they recently opened up pre-orders for this fantastic Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Nova Prime (Richard Rider) Pop figure, which is made even more collectible because it’s a limited edition Previews Exclusive. You can reserve one right here for $12.99 with shipping slated for August. A second option for super collectors is also available that includes 6 Nova Prime Pops and one Guardians of the Galaxy #7 Mike Martin Funko Variant comic book for $79.99. Note that Funko‘s Previews Exclusive Pop figures are only sold through comics shops and specialty retailers in limited quantities, and this figure is an absolute must-have, so jump on it while you can. The official description reads:

“When the last surviving member of the planet Xandar’s elite Nova Corps is dying, he selects New York high school student Richard Rider to replace him. Calling himself Nova, Rider becomes a superhero with the uniform and powers of a Nova Centurion…he just has to figure out how to use them! In 1976, Nova debuted in Marv Wolfman and John Buscema’s The Man Called Nova #1, and now, 42 years later, you can add the mighty Nova to your collection! Nova is in his classic costume, boasts a metallic paint job, sculpted transparent energy powers, all with signature Funko flair!”

Finally, Funko eleased another Movie Moment Pop figure in their Batman 80th Anniversary lineup, and it’s a big one. As you can see, it highlights Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and Batman (Christian Bale) from Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film Batman Begins. However, the really interesting thing about this Pop figure is that the Bat Signal lights up!

Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for September. As far as we know, the only other Funko Pop figure to include a light-up feature is this Walgreens exclusive Iron Man figure that was released for Avengers: Infinity War. Needless to say, Funko / Batman fans were waiting for this one, so grab it while you can. You can order additional figures in Funko’s Batman 80th anniversary collection right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.