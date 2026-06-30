Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls’ Final Team Proves Every Player Wrong

EVO Vegas 2026 revealed a lot of fighting game news, including the final characters for the main roster of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. This 4v4 title had players eagerly anticipating which heroes, villains, or anti-heroes from Marvel’s extensive library could make the cut, especially due to the game’s roster structure. The last team shown off was thought to have a specific theme already, until multiple surprising figures shattered any theories players had.

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Every team in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is organized into three characters and their leader, with five leaders total commanding a total roster of 20 fighters. While this number is smaller than other tag team fighting games out there, announced DLC will likely expand the number of leaders and team members over time. Until EVO Vegas 2026, the Fighting Avengers, Unbreakable X-Men, Amazing Guardians, and Knights of Doom teams were shown, with the only leader left being Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Adds The Samurai Outriders Team With Multiple Unlikely Picks

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The final team for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is called the “Samurai Outriders,” with a theme of anti-heroes or outlaws from various corners of the Marvel universe. Although this team doesn’t have an obscure pick like Danger from the X-Men squad, each of the figures here are characters who normally don’t come together for team-ups like this, despite comic crossovers here and there. The Samurai Outriders team consists of:

Ghost Rider (Leader)

Blade

Loki

Deadpool

Blade and Ghost Rider are character who have teamed up in the past, although Blade typically shows up with the Johnny Blaze version of Ghost Rider more often than not. That being said, each of these characters is morally gray to say the least, with Loki sometimes being a full-blown villain in many of his appearances. Blade’s heroic battles against vampires is strewn with blood, while Deadpool’s mercenary job puts him on both sides of “justice” for a true anti-hero. Although many players anticipated these fighters, having them altogether is quite a shock.

This unpredictable group contains versions of each character that players were not prepared for, especially Loki and Deadpool. Loki is described as someone “attempting to turn over a new leaf and become a hero,” while falling into some of his old habits as a God of Mischief. Meanwhile, Deadpool breaks the 4th-wall entirely, incorporating special moves from across various fighting games, including references to Guilty Gear, Tekken, Mortal Kombat, and even Marvel vs. Capcom. With several “crowd-pleasing” moves from the whole genre, Deadpool’s wacky nature is as chaotic as you would hope.

Fan Theories About Ghost Rider’s Squad Included Many Characters That Didn’t Make The Cut

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Although Deadpool and Loki are fan-favorite Marvel characters, they were not the fighters players imagined to join Ghost Rider. Ever since Ghost Rider was marked as a leader for their own team, fans speculated which characters from Ghost Rider’s history would team-up with the Spirit of Vengeance again. Most players pointed toward the Midnight Sons, a team of characters from Marvel Comics who join together to deal with supernatural threats, such as the demons Lilith, Mephisto, or Chthon.

Ghost Rider is usually on the Midnight Sons alongside characters like Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Nico Minoru, or Elsa Bloodstone. Blade is almost always a mainstay member of this team, making his appearance on the Samurai Outriders a natural fit with Ghost Rider. Some theories pointed toward Clea Strange, daughter of Dormammu and wife of Stephen Strange, to adopt the mantle of Doctor Strange to join Ghost Rider this time around. Moon Knight was heavily expected, as well as recent additions to the Midnight Sons in Marvel’s current comics, like Daredevil.

Blade, Loki, & Deadpool Are Fantastic Choices With Unique Gameplay Fans Are Excited For

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Despite having little to no affiliation with Ghost Rider for players to expect them, Loki and Deadpool are excellent roster picks for the game alongside Blade. After the Knights of Doom showcased Magneto, Carnage, and Green Goblin, players imagined a former villain like Loki was impossible, save for an Asgard-themed team in DLC. Similarly, Deadpool was fully anticipated as a DLC character, so his position on the main roster is a good call to entice casual Marvel fans into the game for Deadpool’s comedic vibe.

Each character appears to have dynamic gameplay as well, starting with Blade’s mastery of the Muramasa sword. This demon-slaying sword is supposedly capable of killing gods, with Blade wielding it along with an arsenal of glaives and machine guns. The mobile speed of Blade combines with long-reaching sword skills, including an ability that causes the Muramasa to glow red for additional power. On the other hand, Loki wields a variety of magic, with some deceptive teleports and fake clones to confuse opponents often.

Deadpool’s implementation of other fighting game moves is already appealing, but his array of guns, grenades, swords, and self-damaging techniques through his healing factor add extra layers to his gameplay. Combined, this team looks exciting, with an open beta putting Blade into players’ hands in July 2026 ahead of the game’s release. Although the Samurai Outriders weren’t the team players were expecting, it might have some of the best characters for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls yet.

What do you think of the Samurai Outriders team for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!