Splatoon Raiders Is Already on Sale for Switch 2 Before Release

Splatoon Raiders, the upcoming Switch 2 spin-off in Nintendo’s Splatoon franchise, is already on sale ahead of its release. Moving into July, Splatoon Raiders is poised to be Nintendo’s major exclusive of the month alongside the imminent Rhythm Heaven Groove. Now, for those who are looking to pick up Raiders at launch, an ongoing deal has surprisingly made the game a bit cheaper.

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On both Amazon and Walmart, Splatoon Raiders has been hit with a discount of $10, bringing its sale price down to $50. While this is normally the cost of the digital version of the game, the physical edition is supposed to retail for $60 as a result of overhauls to Nintendo’s pricing structure that it began back in May. As such, this deal is perfect for those who prefer to purchase their Nintendo games in a physical capacity.

When it comes to the reasoning behind this sale, Amazon and Walmart both seem to be simply price matching Splatoon Raiders with its digital counterpart. The same thing has happened to a variety of other Switch 2 games at the retailers, with Star Fox and the upcoming Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave also being slightly discounted. Because of this, it seems like this trend from both marketplaces should continue for the foreseeable future leading up to the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2 at the end of 2026.

Splatoon Raiders Is a Big Departure for the Series

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In case you’re unfamiliar with Splatoon Raiders, the upcoming game is going to be much different from past entries in the franchise. Rather than being multiplayer-focused like previous Splatoon games, Raiders will largely be a single-player title where players will be able to create their own custom character and explore a vast series of islands. As its name suggests, Raiders will center around acquiring treasure and other resources that can then be used to upgrade your gear and go on more challenging expeditions.

Ahead of its release, Nintendo held a new dedicated direct for Splatoon Raiders today which showed off the game in more detail than ever before. Not only did this Direct provide a lengthy look at the gameplay of Raiders, but it also provided more insight into its story. As such, if you’d like to learn more about what Splatoon Raiders will have in store, you should check out the Direct for yourself, which is attached above.

If you like what you see from this Direct, you can look forward to playing Splatoon Raiders next month on July 23rd. As mentioned, the game will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, with those on the original Switch not being able to play it.

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