Funko Games Reveals Alfred Hitchcock Thriller Rear Window Board Game

Funko Games has already revealed several highly anticipated projects for 2022, and now they’ve announced a brand new game that should skyrocket to the tops of many most-wanted lists. Today Funko Games has announced Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, a game based on Hitchcock’s 1954 film starring jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly, and as you can see in the box art below, both stars’ likenesses have been fully licensed for the new board game, which will have players trying to figure out the identity of the murderer and if there was a murder at all.

Players will take the roles of L.B. ‘Jeff’ Jeffries (Stewart) and Lisa Carol Fremont (Kelly) as they look to put together the clues of the unfolding mystery, filled with twists and turns that engrosses players in the suspenseful Hitchcock tale, while one player assumes the role of Hitchcock himself.

That player will break the director of the murder mystery, who must communicate using clues and signs without saying anything to help the other players get to the bottom of the mystery.

The other players will have to observe the clues and figure out patterns happening in the apartments across the street to figure out if there was a murder, and if so who the culprit (r culprits) ultimately are. Rear Window is slated to hit later this year, and you can find the official description below.

Rear Window Game

Experience Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece Rear Window in this game of deduction and suspense. Carefully observe strange clues and ominous patterns in the things going on in the apartments across the way. There are parties, knives, a saw, bickering, laughing, music…and a mysterious trunk. Do you detect a murder? Or is the secret, private world of the neighbors planting frightening ideas in your mind?

MSRP: $34.99, 3-5 Players, Ages 13+, Available Summer 2022

Are you excited for Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window board game? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!