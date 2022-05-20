Sony Details Release of Future PlayStation Plus Premium Games

✖

Sony has revealed when people can expect new games for the new tiered PlayStation Plus subscriptions. After months of rumors of a revision coming to PlayStation Plus, Sony finally confirmed it was implementing a tiered system to its PlayStation Plus, resulting in more benefits for a bit more money should players choose to. The new model will offer players the ability to access a library of PS4 and PS5 games, trials for games, and even access to games from classic PlayStation consoles, depending on your tier. The new version of the service opens a lot of doors and evolves the way players interact with PlayStation as a platform, which has naturally sparked some questions.

One of the biggest questions is how often Sony will be refreshing its game library, as no one wants to subscribe to something that is completely static. For roughly a decade, PlayStation has offered free games to its PlayStation Plus subscribers and while that will remain true, the tiered service makes some changes. PlayStation confirmed that people who subscribe to the base PlayStation Plus tier will continue to get free games as they normally would, but those who subscribe to the Extra, Deluxe, or Premium tiers will get an additional monthly refresh on new games in the middle of the month. PlayStation noted the number of new games will vary month to month, but you're pretty much always guaranteed to have something to play throughout the month.

The new service has been an exciting prospect for fans, as it will also include classic games like Siphon Filter in addition to PS4 and PS5 games. It was confirmed the other day that Bend was able to add trophies to this PS1 game, meaning that developers will likely have the option to add trophies to their old games. Whether or not everyone will take advantage of this remains to be seen, but it seems like a good incentive for people to play your game over all of the modern competition.

Will you be subscribing to one of the new tiers for PlayStation Plus? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.