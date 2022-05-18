PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals First Wave of PS5 and PS4 Game Trials

✖

Sony has revealed the first list of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that will be available as trials when PlayStation Plus Premium launches next month. One of the biggest new features of Sony's overhaul for PS Plus is that certain games will be available as timed demos that players can try for themselves before purchasing. And while we don't know how many titles will be taking advantage of this feature at launch, Sony has now revealed "some" of the games that will be on offer.

In total, six games have been confirmed to be playable in a trial format when PlayStation Plus Premium goes live on June 13th. Of these six, two are from Sony's own first-party studios while the other four are from third-party developers. And if you thought that these games wouldn't be ones that are very popular, then you'd be wrong.

Here's the full list of games that have been confirmed so far:

First-Party

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

| Naughty Dog, PS5 Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

Third-Party

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

| CD Projekt, PS5 Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

| Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5 Tiny Tina's Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

So how is this actually going to work once PlayStation Plus Premium actually goes live? Well, Sony has already outlined the process. "The time-limited game trial benefit will enable you to try select games before you buy. After downloading a trial of the full game, you can play it for two hours for most games – the playtime counter only counts while you are in the game," Sony explained via the PS Blog. "It's a great way to try games before you decide to buy, and any trophies and game save data from the trial period will carry-forward if you purchase the game."

Again, it's worth stressing that the list above isn't complete just yet, which means that more games will be available in this trial format when PlayStation Plus Premium does arrive in June. When that extended slate of titles is announced, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.