Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.

To this end, the game's developer -- the PlayStation-owned Bend Studio, best known for its recent PS4 exclusive Days Gone -- took to Twitter to reveal that the game is getting Trophy support when it's added to PS Plus. Whether it will have a Platinum Trophy remains to be seen, but this is an unexpected addition.

For those that don't know: Trophies weren't added until the PS3 generation, so anything before the PS3 doesn't have the feature. There was no word of Trophies being added to the backward-compatible PlayStation Games coming to PS Plus, but Bend Studio has seemingly spilled the beans, however, it remains to be seen if this will be consistent across all PlayStation classics or a game-by-game thing.

Incoming From Bend Studio:



Agency intel reports that Syphon Filter will include Trophies when it arrives on the all-new PlayStation Plus. pic.twitter.com/YVdMixZxBR — Bend Studio is Hiring! (@BendStudio) May 19, 2022

