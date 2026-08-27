Retro Game Last Seen on Game Boy Color in 1999 Releases on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

A retro game console that players haven’t seen since Game Boy Color in 1999 has been released on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 as a new stealth release. The game in question began life as an arcade game in 1986, and then went on a long run of ports that featured a release on the NES, the Sega Saturn, Game Boy, the Amiga, and many more. This run concluded with the aforementioned release in 1999 on the Game Boy Color. Now, it’s back on modern consoles for the first time ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Japanese developer Hamster, an expert in porting forgotten classics from the 1980s and 1990s, has re-released Taito’s platformer, Bubble Bobble, for the aforementioned platforms. This is the latest release in its ongoing and long-running series. Those interested in checking out the 8-bit classic will need to fork over $7.99 to the PlayStation Store or the Nintendo eShop. Unfortunately, there is no PS4 version nor a Nintendo Switch version.

Play video

A Classic Returns

This new release is just a port, not a remaster or a remake; however, it’s not a simple port. It’s not quite an enhanced port either, but there are new features that offer both an improved and a modernized experience. For one, customizable button layouts have been added, as well as rapid-fire settings. More importantly, there are now multiple save points. There is also a rewind feature that lets players literally rewind gameplay.

Meanwhile, for those who want the ultimate nostalgic experience rather than the more modern experience, there are screen layout adjustment options, as well as CRT filter options.

Does Bubble Bobble hold up? Well, it’s simplistic compared to modern games in this genre; however, like many late 1980s platformers made for the arcade, it does hold up pretty well, despite the simplicity. That said, unless you have nostalgia for this specific title or at least the genre at large, it’s hard to imagine there being much enjoyment to extract from the nostalgic title from yesteryear.

For those interested, but who don’t know anything about it — or who need their memory refreshed — in Bubble Bobble, Bub and Bob have been transformed into Bubble Dragons on an adventure to save their girlfriends, Betty and Patty, who have been kidnapped by a wizard. To rescue them, they will need to work through 100 different levels.

As you would expect, fans of the original game are excited to see it return, and return in time for the game’s 40th anniversary no less.

“Cool! This game was a childhood favorite of mine on the Famicom way back then! I also remember playing this with some of my childhood cousins and friends via 2-player couch co-op,” reads one of the comments on the trailer above. Another adds: “Peak is back.”