New Game of Thrones Game Teased

The maker of the Batman Miniatures Game has teased a new Game of Thrones game. Knight Models, which makes miniatures skirmish games based on both Batman and Harry Potter, has announced that they have the license to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. No other details were provided about what their plans are for the license, but their teaser announcement suggests a 2023 release date and that the game will be based off of the HBO series instead of the books. You can check out the teaser down below:

🇬🇧 We are still celebrating! In 2022 we celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Batman Miniature Game with many new... Posted by Knight Models on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

This would be the second miniatures game made based off A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series written by George R. R. Martin that inspired the Game of Thrones series. CMON produces an army-based miniatures skirmish game featuring the armies of Westeros, but with depictions based on the books instead of the TV series. It's also likely that Knight Models' Game of Thrones game will be more focused on skirmish battles instead of armies, as both the Harry Potter and Batman games are focused on individuals as opposed to larger armies.

Other tabletop games based on Game of Thrones includes the award-winning A Game of Thrones: The Board Game, in which players strive to conquer the majority of Westeros as one of several factions, and a living card game based on the books produced by Fantasy Flight Games. Game of Thrones has also been used as the theme for several additional board games, include CATAN and Clue.

Expect to hear more news about this new Game of Thrones game later this year.

