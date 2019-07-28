Games Done Quick Reveals GDQx 2019 Games List

Good news, folks! We’re not too far away from another speedrunning event hosted by the good people at Games Done Quick. The next event, specifically, is Games Done Quick Express (or GDQx) 2019, and is scheduled to take place at TwitchCon 2019 in San Diego. While that’s been known, GDQ today revealed the full list of games that will feature at the event.

TwitchCon 2019 takes place from September 27th to September 29th at the San Diego Convention Center. As with all Games Done Quick events, GDQx 2019 will be streamed live, and there will be a specific streaming room for TwitchCon attendees. It will also support the charity AbleGamers, which helps gamers with disabilities. The exact schedule for GDQx 2019 is set to be revealed on August 4th, but the estimated amount of time the event will take is currently right around 51 hours, though that total runtime does not factor in races and will therefore likely be somewhat shorter.

You can check out the full list of games, runners and estimated times included, embedded below:

The listings above should update if any runners drop from the schedule before the event actually starts on September 27th. There’s also a list of backup runs that can be substituted for any dropped runs, and you can check those out right here.

Games Done Quick is a series of charity events centered around video game marathons by a number of speedrunners. According to its internal tracker, it has raised over $22.3 million dollars for charity over nine years. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick right here.