GameStop Reveals Black Friday Deals

GameStop just revealed its Black Friday 2018 deals with games, consoles, accessories, and other products discounted throughout the promotion.

Following an early preview of the Black Friday deals, the full selection of items on sale has now been revealed through GameStop‘s site. The link to the Black Friday ad itself appears to be broken at this time, but GameStop shared a list of what’s being discounted, that full list found below and separated into different categories for easy browsing.

As for the start times of GameStop’s Black Friday deals, the retailer said its promotion would start on Thanksgiving when doors open at 3 p.m., but the deals will be available online starting the day before at 8 p.m. Some deals on select products appear to be live now, but the full list of Black Friday deals are scheduled to be live from November 22-25 with a broken-down list of what’s included in the deals found below.

DOORBUSTERS

Free $50 GameStop gift card with purchase of any new Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PS4 console (excludes PS4 1TB Spider-Man and Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundles; limit 1 per customer)

$299.99 for Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (includes digital game pre-installed and limited quantities available)

Some of the lowest prices on new video game releases: $38 for Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Thurs – Sat only); $27 for FIFA19, Madden 19, Assassins Creed Odyssey, NBA 2K19, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and WWE 2K19; and $17 for God of War

GameStop exclusive – $25 for Ear Force Recon 60P Amplified Stereo Gaming Headset (works on PS4, PS4 Pro, NSW and Mobile; available in white or black)

PS4 DualShock Wireless Controllers only $38.99 (select colors only)

$9 for t-shirts featuring some of the most popular franchises (GameStop exclusive)

$20 for a Saturday Morning Cartoons Funko! Mystery Box (GameStop exclusive – 5 GameStop exclusive mystery collectibles, including a chance for a limited-edition Chase Pop!)

$29 for Five Nights at Freddy’s 24-inch Plush Toys (GameStop exclusive)

Get a “FREE” pre-owned Xbox 360 console with mail-in rebate (initial purchase of $69.99 required)

Consoles, Handheld, and VR

Save $100 on the PS4 1TB Spider-Man console bundle ($199.99; includes physical version of Marvel’s Spider-Man game; limit 1 per customer)

Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles ($249.99 for Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR; $199.99 for Astro BOT Rescue Mission and Moss; each bundle includes PlayStation VR headset)

Save $100 on the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creator bundle ($199.99; includes digital Minecraft game; limit 1 per customer)

Save $70 on Xbox one X 1TB Robot White Special Edition Fallout 76 (GameStop exclusive) or Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 console bundles ($429.99 and $229.99 respectively)

Gift more for less with a pre-owned Nintendo 3DS XL or Nintendo Wii U 32GB ($119.99 and $99.99 respectively)

New and Pre-Owned Games

New Games

Spyro Reignited Trilogy & sock bundle: $34.99; Standard Edition: $29.99 (Thursday – Saturday only)

NHL19: $39.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: $9.99

Far Cry 5: $24.99

Just Dance 2019: $24.99

Fallout 76 Standard & Tricentennial: $39.99 & $59.99, respectively

Grand Theft Auto V: $19.99 (premium online edition)

The Crew 2: $19.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: $14.99

LEGO The Incredibles: $19.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.99 (Thursday – Saturday only)

Pre-Owned Games

Call of Duty Black Ops 3: $11.99

The Division: $6.99

Just Cause 3: $9.99

Forza 6: $14.99

Gears of War: $6.99

Halo 5: $8.99

Accessories

Save $35 on HyperX Cloud Core or SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired gaming headsets ($34.99)

Save $40 on Plantronics RIG 500 PRO HC Universal Wired gaming headset ($39.99)

Save up to $20 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers ($39.99 – $49.99)

Nintendo Switch Shadow Pro Wired Controller (only $14.99)

Save $35 on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch accessory bundle ($34.99)

Collectibles