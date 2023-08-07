Nintendo Switch Multiplayer Sale Discounts Mario Games, Hyrule Warriors, and More

A new sale has gone live on the Nintendo Switch eShop, giving users the opportunity to check out a number of discounted multiplayer games. The sale is live right now, and prices will be good through August 20th at 11:59 p.m. PT. A number of high-profile games have been discounted, including several Mario titles. That should be good news for those looking to try something new after watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is now on Peacock! A few of the sale's highlights can be found below:

Mario Party Superstars- $41.99 (from $59.99)

Mario Strikers: Battle League- $41.99 (from $59.99)

Mario Golf: Super Rush- $41.99 (from $59.99)

Mario Tennis Aces- $41.99 (from $59.99)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020- $29.99 (from $59.99)

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition- $41.99 (from $59.99)

Kirby Star Allies- $41.99 (from $59.99)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection- $23.99 (from $39.99)

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak- $39.99 (from $59.99)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition- $23.99 (from $69.99)

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain- $20.99 (from $29.99)



This list is just a small handful of the games that are currently discounted, and readers interested in seeing everything on the list can do so right here. Over the last six years, the Nintendo Switch has played host to a very large number of games, which has helped the system build a passionate fanbase. Sales like these are helpful in that they give users a chance to check out titles that might have otherwise flown under the radar.

As is always the case, readers might want to shop around before making any commitments. When sales like these go live, some retailers will offer similar discounts, and Switch owners that prefer physical games might be able to get the same games physically at the same price, or possibly even better!

