Gamestop Power Up Rewards is Being Replaced With a Costlier Program

Gamestop Power Up Rewards has long been a program that players have used to help bring down the cost of games. Whether that meant using monthly coupons to get a few bucks off a new release or using points accrued to "buy" discounts, it was one of the ways Gamestop enticed players to come into the store and pick up new and used games. The program has changed several times over the years, but a new change that's set to go live later this year is going to see the loss of a few favorite features, as well as a price increase.

This news comes from users over at ResetEra, a popular gaming forum. There, they've found several tweets showing off the new changes coming to Gamestop Power Up Rewards. The first thing to note is that the program will now be called Gamestop Pro, which certainly rolls off the tongue a bit better. The rest of the changes might not be as welcome.

Gamestop Pro replacing Gamestop Power up Rewards starting June 27https://t.co/yl47ar1w2U — NESbot (@NESbot_feed) May 19, 2023

The big thing here is that the price is going up to $25/year. That's offset slightly by the fact that users will be getting 5% off of all pre-owned products as well as things like trading cards, product protection plans, and more. However, the listings shown say that you can't use that discount on gift cards, which is something many users were doing before. Essentially, if you bought a $100 gift card, you could use your Power Up Rewards to get a free $5 off your purchase price. Reading further down the ResetEra thread shows that users might still be able to do that, but it isn't immediately clear if that's the case.

Either way, the price increases don't end there, as it looks like free shipping is only going to apply when you spend over $80. For those scoring at home, that's at least $10 more than most new games cost these days, meaning you'll need to tack something else on to get the free shipping. All in all, it looks like a change mostly for the worse unless you're planning to make up the difference by buying a ton of Pokémon cards from Gamestop. The program will officially start on June 27, 2023, and users have until December 1, 2023, to use all of their points from the previous program before they expire.