GameStop Leak Suggests Assassin's Creed Mirage May Release Sooner than Expected

In the absence of any official Assassin's Creed Mirage news from Ubisoft, another leak surfaced this week that puts forth a possible release window for the game. According to an image shared by someone claiming to be a GameStop employee, the new Assassin's Creed game will be out in August. An exact date hasn't been shared yet neither in a leak or an official capacity, but if that release window does indeed hold up, Assassin's Creed fans could be playing the game within the next couple of months instead of having to wait for the holiday season.

The leak in question was shared by a user who posted on Reddit and shared an image of what's supposedly GameStop's interface seen when looking at the games that are coming up in the next few months. Some games had specific release dates whereas others just had general windows, and in Assassin's Creed Mirage's case, that window is August 2023. The same image was shared elsewhere on social media after the initial post went live and can be seen below.

Gamestop employee on reddit sees Assassin's Creed Mirage for August in their system... 👀#AssassinsCreedMirage pic.twitter.com/SI6lk5w6Ok — JorRaptor (@Jorraptor) May 3, 2023

Naturally, there are those who are skeptical about the proposed release window for the game. For one, it could be seen as a placeholder date, and those often move around and hold little value when trying to pinpoint a game's release date beyond the year that the game will come out. As is the case with any sort of leak nowadays, there's always the chance that things were faked entirely, too.

Another reason to be skeptical is that we haven't really seen anything at all from Mirage. Ubisoft stirred up quite a buzz around the game by promising that it'd be heading back to Assassin's Creed's roots with Mirage compared to the more RPG-like, combat-focused entries we've seen lately. While Assassin's Creed games often iterate on each other to the point that you have a good idea of what you're getting from the next one, Mirage may be an exception, and people understandably want to see more of it.

Ubisoft does still have an event coming up in June with the next Ubisoft Forward set to take place then, so there should be room there for this game to make an appearance.