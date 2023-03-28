GameStop Leaks New Nintendo Switch Before Official Reveal

GameStop, or more specifically an employee at GameStop, has leaked a new Nintendo Switch model before its official reveal. Taking to Reddit, the anonmouys GameStop employee originally made a post claiming they worked at GameStop and that "it seems a new Switch SKU was just added to [the] system." Adding to this, they tell the rest of Reddit to be "ready for that leaked OLED to be real." For those out of the loop, the GameStop employee is referring to the special edition Nintendo Switch OLED for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that leaked last December.

At first, the Reddit post was easy to write off, but then the user provided an image to bolster their claim. More specifically, they provided an image of what appears to be a GameStop employee computer, the back-end of the website, and a SKU for a new Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, the listing does not divulge any pertinent information like pricing or a release date. There's a December 31, 2023 date, but that's just a placeholder date. You'd assume though the console will release sometime around the game in May.

As you may know, the stars are aligning for this reveal, as today there is going to be a 10-minute gameplay presentation for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This new OLED model will likely be revealed during then, with pre-orders possibly going live after, though as the GameStop employee explains on Reddit, the console's SKU doesn't necessarly mean pre-orders.

"SKUs don't necessarily mean pre-orders," writes the alleged GameStop employee. "We didn't take pre-orders on the Pokemon OLEDS so I would presume that we probably won't take them on the Zelda OLEDs either."

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the leak passes the sniff test, it's still just that, a leak. There's no guarantee this isn't a very impressive leak. At this point, it seems unlikely, but it's possible. Thankfully, we don't need to wait long to find out if this Reddit post is hogwash or not.