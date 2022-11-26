GameStop Reportedly Leaking Customer Addresses and Other Data

GameStop has reportedly been leaking a ton of sensitive customer information to other customers via its own website. GameStop is the biggest gaming retailer out there these days as its competition has been reduced to small mom and pop shops, online/digital stores, and the very small selection that other retailers like Target have. They've managed to survive the rise of the digital age, though for how long remains unclear. The retailer has been criticized for many things over the years such as how it pushed NFTs, has been unable to fulfill pre-orders, and much more. It's a pretty controversial company at this point and it seems that a new story ensures it will continue to live in controversy.

Over the weekend, social media users began reporting that GameStop was leaking private information about other customers. According to reports (via VGC), GameStop's website began displaying other customers' information including names, phone numbers, addresses, and order histories. Some also stated they could see a full credit card number very briefly, but it's unclear if that's actually true or accurate. Some were able to see partial numbers, however, which is still very alarming. The website was having issues and changing the information that was displayed when it was refreshed, leading to a ton of accounts being compromised. As of right now, it's unclear if the issue is resolved or if it can still happen. GameStop has yet to publicly address the matter, but we will update this article if the company releases any kind of statement.

@GameStop WTF Every time I refresh my account I see other people info and orders even address is this real ??.. pic.twitter.com/5mBitmJoWp — Erikã Yàsmïn ΔOX​❑ (@3rikaYasmin) November 26, 2022

While it's not exactly for data to be compromised through a hack or something like that, it is very rare that a glitch like this just gives other users the information. It's extremely problematic to have access to someone's account and if they could view orders, there's a chance someone could be able to edit orders that are in progress and change the address it ships to. Nevertheless, hopefully GameStop takes the steps to ensure this can't happen again.

