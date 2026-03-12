Best PS5 Exclusive of 2026 So Far Gets First Sale

The best PS5 exclusive game that has launched so far in 2026 has received its first sale. By the end of this year, there will be a number of major exclusives that will have launched on PlayStation 5. First-party titles like Marvel’s Wolverine and Saros will be joined by other third-party games like Kena: Scars of Kosmora and Phantom Blade Zero, which should give PlayStation fans plenty to play in the months ahead. For those looking to dive into something new on PS5 in the immediate future, though, a new promotion has come about at the perfect time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Koei Tecmo’s Nioh 3 has received a discount on the PlayStation Store. Since its launch a little over a month ago, Nioh 3 has only been sold for its typical retail value of $69.99. Now, that has finally changed, as a 10% off sale has brought its price down just a bit to $62.99. This deal is one that can be taken advantage of now and will run for the majority of this month until March 26th.

Is This PS5 Game Worth Buying Now?

Play video

Although we’re still not very far into 2026, Nioh 3 is unquestionably one of the best games of the year so far. Critics praised the third entry in the action series for expanding its scope and borrowing some ideas from the hugely successful Elden Ring. This has led to Nioh 3 garnering an average review score of 86/100 on Metacritic, which is one of the highest ratings seen for any video game to this point in 2026. For games that are exclusive to PS5, in particular, this score is also the best we’ve seen yet.

That being said, this deal for Nioh 3 is clearly a modest one and might not be enough for those who are on the fence to pick the game up. In the months ahead, there will undoubtedly be larger sales for Nioh 3, which should result in its price falling by 50% or more. Still, if you don’t feel like waiting for these sales to come about, this ongoing deal on the PS Store is likely the best one that we’ll end up seeing in the near term.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!