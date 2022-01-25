Gears of War Remastered Collection Could Be in the Works

A remastered collection of the Gears of War series could be in the works at Xbox. Within recent days, a new report has come about suggesting that Xbox is currently developing a remastered bundle that would be similar to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which brings together nearly every installment in the Halo series. And while we don’t currently know for sure that this supposed remaster will be associated with Gears of War, one tease from a well-regarded insider suggests that this will be the case.

In a new episode of The XboxEra Podcast, host Nick Baker revealed that he has heard that another franchise owned by Microsoft will soon be getting “The Master Chief Collection treatment.” Baker, who has been a well-regarded insider in the past, said he wasn’t at liberty to say which franchise in question he was referring to. He also added that potential release plans for this collection were also still up in the air.

The reason why Gears of War is the series that many people think could be getting remastered here comes predominantly from another insider. In a message on Twitter following this statement from Baker, The Verge’s Tom Warren seemed to tease that Gears of War is the series that is getting remade for new hardware. “The gears are really turning on this rumor,” Warren said slyly.

At this point in time, it’s hard to know when we might hear more about this potential remastered collection for Gears of War. Even though Baker and Warren both have good track records when it comes to insider information with the Xbox brand, there’s a chance that we may not know one way or another whether or not this rumor is legitimate for quite some time. As such, be sure to take everything that has been expressed here with a grain of salt until we learn more from Xbox in an official capacity.

Still, what do you think about the idea of the entire Gears of War series getting remastered for Xbox? Is that something that you would look to play for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.