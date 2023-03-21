Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Arlecchino Details

New information about the Genshin Impact character Arlecchino has apparently leaked online, giving players an idea what she might look like when she actually arrives in the game. For those unfamiliar with Arlecchino, the character is one of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers that work for Tsaritsa. Fans got a brief look at Arlecchino and the rest of the Fatui Harbingers in last year's A Winter Night's Lazzo trailer, but it seems that the character could look a little bit different by the time she appears in the game. The following description comes from Team China, with a translation provided by the Genshin Impact leaks subreddit.

"Black white gray with some red, a regular suit without a fur collar, has a tail like tailcoats. No hat, has a very pretty hair accessory, should be wearing regular heels (Team China: I've never worn any, idk)."

It should be noted that this is all speculation at this time, and should be taken with a grain of salt. Arlecchino's appearance in A Winter Night's Lazzo isn't too far off from the description, though parts of her outfit matched what the rest of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers were wearing. As such, it's possible we could see her appearance change somewhat when she does appear in the game. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what miHoYo reveals!

Genshin Impact released in 2020, and quickly found a lot of success. The free-to-play RPG has generated billions in revenue over the last two and a half years, and has found a passionate fanbase. Developer miHoYo has done an excellent job releasing a steady stream of content to keep players engaged, and the strength of the game's character designs has played a big part in that success. The Genshin Impact community loves to develop new cosplay and fan art based on the cast, so it's not hard to see why players become invested in each new character's design!

Do you think this description will prove accurate for Arlecchino? Are you excited for the character's arrival? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Game Rant]



