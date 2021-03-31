Genshin Impact to Launch PlayStation 5 Version With Enhanced Graphics

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo today announced that the popular free-to-play video game will be coming natively to the PlayStation 5 soon. While it is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices, the PlayStation 5 launch will mark the first additional platform for the title since launching in September 2020. As expected, the next-gen PS5 version will include some serious enhancements over its PS4 predecessor.

More specifically, the PS5 version of Genshin Impact will run in 4K resolution with enhanced textures, feature faster loading times, and support the PS5's DualSense controller. Exactly how the game will make use of the DualSense controller has not yet been made clear, but given that there are plenty of opportunities to use its haptic feedback -- there are bows in the game, for example -- the possibilities seem endless. You can watch the new PS5 trailer below to get some sense of what it will look like on the platform:

Genshin Impact comes to PlayStation 5 with enhanced visuals, fast loading, and DualSense controller support. Face (and wield) the elements of Teyvat this Spring. pic.twitter.com/y9QQGID8Js — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 31, 2021

"The PlayStation 5 is an ideal platform to enhance the vast open world featuring in Genshin Impact, allowing the team to incorporate more thoughts and ideas into the game, both now and in the future," said Forrest Liu, President of miHoYo, as part of the announcement. "That's why we've been working to bring the native PlayStation 5 version of the game to our players as soon as we could."

As noted above, Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The PS5 version does not have a definitive release date attached as of yet. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

