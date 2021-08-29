Genshin Impact Update Will Add New Islands

✖

The upcoming Genshin Impact update, Version 2.1, "Floating World Under the Moonlight," might not be as huge as the previous update that added the entirely new nation of Inazuma, but it does appear to be rather significant in its own right. Case in point, developer miHoYo has revealed that the Version 2.1 update will add two brand-new islands to the video game in the form of Seirai Islan and Watatsumi Island. And ahead of the update, which is set to release on September 1st, the developer has shared new details about both of them.

According to miHoYo, Watatsumi Island is west of Yashiori Island in Inazuma and features a number of waterfalls and highlands. Additionally, the Sangonomiya Shrine is in the middle of it. As for Seirai Island, it is south of Narukami Island and has areas with high levels of Electro element covered in deadly storms. It sounds as if it is not a particularly nice place to visit, but also one that might hide its fair share of intrigue and treasure.

You can check out more about both of the new islands coming to Genshin Impact below:

As noted above, Genshin Impact's new update, Version 2.1, "Floating World Under the Moonlight," is set to release on September 1st and will add three new characters -- Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara -- as well as new islands, new events, and more. Genshin Impact's Version 2.0, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," is the most recent major update to the title and brought with it new characters, quests, and more to the popular video game. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

