Ghost of Tsushima Beats Out The Last of Us Part II in Fan Poll for The Game Awards

Each year prior to The Game Awards, the annualized event allows fans to vote on which game they thought was the best over the course of the past twelve months. In this year’s instance, the voting came down to the very last minute with PlayStation’s Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II proving to be the big winners.

Announced today by The Game Awards, the fans this year chose the PlayStation 4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Productions as the recipient of the Player’s Voice Award. Voting for the award has been ongoing over the past few days and weeks with multiple runoffs having come about in order to narrow the list further. At the end of all of this voting, Ghost of Tsushima was then able to topple Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II to win the honor.

Millions of you voted, and now, the results are official: GHOST OF TSUSHIMA from @SuckerPunchProd and @PlayStation is your choice for #TheGameAwards Player's Voice Award.https://t.co/Pret6Wkaxi Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/aszm9klkUA — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2020

The interesting thing about Ghost of Tsushima winning this award is that for the majority of the final voting period, Sucker Punch’s latest was actually trailing behind The Last of Us Part II. However, in the final hours, the fans of Ghost of Tsushima apparently showed up in droves to make their love for the game known.

As for the other games in consideration this year, the final five choices consisted of the aforementioned two PlayStation games to go along with Supergiant Games’ Hades, id Software’s DOOM Eternal, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from Insomniac Games.

It’s worth noting that even though these were the final five choices from fans, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Game of the Year voting in The Game Awards will end up turning out the same way. While fans do have a say in the results of the show, the honors that are (typically) given out on-stage are decided by an extensive panel of judges from around the globe.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to see who is this year’s big winner at The Game Awards as the event is set to take place later this week at 7:00 pm EST/4:00 pm PST on Thursday, December 10. For everything else related to the show, you can follow our coverage right here.

So what do you think of the results? Would Ghost of Tsushima also be your selection for Game of the Year, or do you have something else in mind? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.