Death Stranding: Director’s Cut PC Release Date Revealed

Following its release on PlayStation 5 last year, Death Stranding Director’s Cut now has an official launch date on PC. The upgraded and enhanced version of the original Death Stranding is now specifically set to arrive on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30th, 2022. And while this new version of the game will retail $39.99 on its own, an upgrade option will also be available for those who already have purchased the original title.

Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced this new release date for Death Stranding Director’s Cut today alongside the confirmation that an upgrade tier would now be available. “Owners of Death Stranding can upgrade to the Director’s Cuty for the discounted price of $9.99 by installing the current game and purchasing through the in-game storefront,” 505 Games explained in a press release today. In addition, it also noted that the original version of Death Stranding will be on sale starting today and lasting through next week on February 3rd via Steam. So if you’d like to buy the game at a lower cost right now and then upgrade to the Director’s Cut later on, that might be your best option.

https://twitter.com/KojiPro2015_EN/status/1486762833731796997

As for what Death Stranding Director’s Cut brings to the table that is different from its original version, the title now is able to perform better and take advantage of certain hardware features. “Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC further enhances Kojima Productions’ stunning visuals with higher frame rates, ultrawide monitor support, and a feature-rich photo mode to better capture the sweeping vistas,” said a description of this new iteration of the title. In addition to receiving general boosts to performance and visuals, it also contains a number of new features and pieces of content that weren’t found in the original release. Whether you’ve played Death Stranding before or you’re looking to give the game a go for the first time, this is definitely the edition of the game that you’ll want to check out in the future.

