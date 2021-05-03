Ghost of Tsushima Makes Unexpected Cameo During Game Show

✖

One game show contestant actually got some help from Ghost of Tsushima to nail a question. During an episode of The Chase, a UK program, the topic of Japanese history came up. @Kazniaz managed to capture this triumphant moment on Twitter. The presenter asked “The term 'kamikaze' or 'divine wind' comes from the typhoon that saved Japan from invasion in 1281 by which ruler?" From there, there were three choices to pick from: Kublai Khan, Tamburlaine, and Ivan the Terrible. Luckily, the contestant had just played Jin Sakai’s adventure and used some of that knowledge to his advantage. Kublai Khan ended up being right. (Luckily for the player, that’s one of the elements that rings more true from the narrative, because there are some artistic liberties taken with history and the actual island the map is based upon.) Check out the clip below for yourself.

The game’s staggering popularity has even sparked talk of a movie adaptation. 87Eleven Entertainment will be producing the Ghost of Tsushima movie with Alex Young and Jason Spitz leading the charge. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will also be aboard the team for PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch, the studio that brought Ghost to the world, is also involved. Peter Kang is handling the project from the studio’s side of things.

"We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen," Qizilbash explained during the initial announcement. "We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences."

As of now, there haven’t been more details released about the movie. However, pre-development has already begun and we’ll be learning more about Ghost of Tsushima’s next chapter as Sucker Punch and Sony release it. For now, you can travel through Jin’s adventure on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Check out everything else we’ve reported on the game down here as well.

