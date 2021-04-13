Ghost of Tsushima Developer Seemingly Working on a New Multiplayer Game

✖

Sucker Punch Productions, the developer of Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4, is seemingly working on a new multiplayer game. While nothing has been officially announced as of this writing, a new job posting from the company's website may provide some hints at its future plans. Apparently, the team is currently looking for a "Multiplayer/Network Programmer" for a position at the studio's headquarters located in Bellevue, WA. Obviously, the exact nature of the project is impossible to determine at this time, but it seems that fans can expect to see some kind of co-op experience in the new game.

"We are looking for the whole package: someone with the necessary skills to investigate, define, implement and deploy networking features that support a smooth and engaging cooperative game play experience," the listing reads.

While video game developers tend to be secretive about unannounced projects, job listings such as this one are a great way to uncover hints about things to come. The internet has given developers a much greater ability to find talent based around the world, but it has also given gamers a greater glimpse into the hiring process and how it shapes things to come.

Unfortunately, it will likely be some time before fans know more about the game. Video game development can be a very long process, and Ghost of Tsushima has been available less than a year. Prior to that game, Sucker Punch released Infamous Second Son and its First Light DLC in 2014. Fans won't necessarily have to wait another five years for the studio's next release, but development could still be fairly early. It's also possible that this could be related to Ghost of Tsushima's multiplayer Legends mode that released last year. That mode is referenced in the job listing, though it's unclear if there's a direct connection to the upcoming project.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets announced next! Sucker Punch is owned by Sony, so fans can expect to see the team's next project release on PS4 or PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 4. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Ghost of Tsushima? What are you hoping to see next from the developer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!