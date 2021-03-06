Ghost of Tsushima Developers Become Ambassadors of the Real-World Island

✖

Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima seemingly hasn't been just a hit with fans and critics, but those who live at the real-world location seem to appreciate the game as well. So much so, in fact, that it has decided to honor two of the lead developers of the title with an incredibly prestigious honor.

Nate Fox and Jason Connell, each of whom worked as directors on Ghost of Tsushima, have now been named official ambassadors of the island of Tsushima moving forward. The pair are planned to be honored in an upcoming ceremony where they will receive the honor. Unfortunately, due to guidelines in place because of the ongoing pandemic, the event will have to take place in a digital format. Fox and Connell will also be given an award while Tsushima itself is planning to coordinate with Sony to establish a campaign for tourists who want to come and learn more about the locale.

I've had a really fortunate career but this is almost hard to even process. Thank you Tsushima. 😍 https://t.co/C5GB2IkDVm — Jason Connell (@artenvelope) March 5, 2021

Tsushima's mayor Hiroki Hitakatsu released an accompanying statement explaining the reason for this decision as well. "[Fox and Connell] spread the name and history of Tsushima to the whole world in such a wonderful way," the mayor explained. "Even a lot of Japanese people do not know the history of the Gen-ko period. When it comes to the world, the name and location of Tsushima is literally unknown, so I cannot thank them enough for telling our story with such phenomenal graphics and profound stories." Hitakatsu went on to say that he'd also like to appoint everyone else who was involved with the creation of Ghost of Tsushima as a tourism ambassador as well.

Connell ended up responding to the announcement on Twitter recently and said that the news was "hard to even process." He then went on to thank Tsushima for the honor, too.

As a whole, it's incredibly cool to see what a positive effect Ghost of Tsushima has had. Not only have many players just got a lot of joy out of the game, but for those who still live on the island to be this thrilled to see their home represented in a manner that they appreciate is just altogether nice to see.

If you still haven't played Ghost of Tsushima for yourself, you can play it on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 right now.

[H/T VGC]