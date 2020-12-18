Ghost of Tsushima Update Adds New Content From God of War, Bloodborne, and More

✖

Ghost of Tsushima has continued to stay relevant in the months following its release primarily thanks to the game’s new co-op multiplayer mode, Legends. Now, it seems as though this game mode will be getting even more interest over the next few weeks thanks to some new outfits that have started rolling out.

Shared by developer Sucker Punch today, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is receiving a variety of new costumes based on other iconic PlayStation properties. Some of the new outfits that have been added to Legends are meant to resemble characters from titles like God of War, Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Shadow of the Colossus. These different skins are also tied to the four various classes that are available for play in Legends, too.

From now until January 15, 2021, unlock these #GhostOfTsushima: Legends outfits inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne! Complete any Story or Survival mission with each class to unlock all four outfits! pic.twitter.com/xVhQGlAeMc — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) December 18, 2020

The only downside about this development is that these new skins won’t be available to obtain for very long. Instead, players will only be able to unlock them starting today and lasting through next month on January 15. So if you want to earn these new outfits for yourself, you best get to playing.

Based on how much Sucker Punch has been supporting Ghost of Tsushima: Legends since first introducing the game mode earlier this year, it stands to reason that this won't be the last update for it. In fact, it looks as though Legends will continue to be well-supported as we move into 2021. With this in mind, if you're someone who is going to be playing the game even more next year, you may as well add all four of these outfits to your collection before they disappear.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now and is playable across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. To keep up to date with all of our coverage on the game moving forward, you can follow along right here.

Does the addition of these new outfits to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends have you looking to return to the game sooner rather than later? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.