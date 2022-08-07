Bullet Train's Andrew Koji Wants to Star in Ghost of Tsushima Movie

Andrew Koji, one of the stars of Snake Eyes and the newly-released movie Bullet Train, has made it known that he wants to appear in PlayStation's forthcoming film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima. Following the success of the 2020 open-world game, PlayStation revealed that it would be creating a movie that is being helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. And while there's still not much that we know about the project, Koji has now made it clear that he wants to be involved.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Koji said that he's currently gunning for the role of Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima. For those unfamiliar with the game, Sakai is the main protagonist of Ghost of Tsushima and is a young samurai that is tasked with defending the titular island from the invading Mongol army.

"I'm going after Ghost of Tsushima — that's what I'm going to do. I would love that. I think I can do a really good Jin Sakai. I can bring my own spin to it," Koji said in the interview about the role he'd like to play next. "I've played [the video game] twice now. I was thinking about it because [the adaptation has] been on the horizon, all the team talking about it. It would have to stand by itself, because the game's so good. Let that exist by itself, and the film should be something slightly different. That's the problem with those video game films."

At this point in time, no names have been attached to the Ghost of Tsushima film outside of Stahelski and writer Takashi Doscher. The project is still in the process of being written, but once the script nears the final stages, actors will then likely begin to be cast. Koji's past credits in action-heavy shows and films like Snake Eyes, Warrior, Bullet Train, and many others would suggest that he'd be a great fit for Sakai, but it remains to be seen if those in charge of the movie feel the same way.

Ghost of Tsushima is just one of many multimedia projects that PlayStation is currently adapting for TV or film. Other franchises that are currently in the process of getting adapted include Twisted Metal, God of War, Gran Turismo, The Last of Us, and Horizon Zero Dawn.