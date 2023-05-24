Ghostrunner II Debuts Stunning New Trailer

It's been more than two years since Ghostrunner II was announced, and the game returned during today's PlayStation Showcase alongside a new teaser. While little new information was revealed, the teaser did show just how much the game is looking like an improvement over its predecessor. When the game was first announced, developer 505 Games revealed that it would have a budget double the first game. Looking at the new trailer, it's easy to see where that money has gone!

The trailer for Ghostrunner II can be found in the video below.

While the first Ghostrunner focused mostly on first-person action platforming, the sequel will introduce motorcycle segments, which are looking pretty intense! Of course, the trailer also features plenty of the combat that made the first game so popular. The original Ghostrunner was available on multiple platforms, and the sequel will be, as well. Despite its place in the PlayStation Showcase, Ghostrunner II was originally announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The original game was also available on Nintendo Switch, but a version of Ghostrunner II for the platform has not been announced, as of this writing.

For those unfamiliar with Ghostrunner, the original game put players in the role of Jack, an enhanced superhuman that served as part of a police force known as the Ghostrunners. The game takes place in a cyberpunk setting, and we can see that the sequel will pick back up where the original left off. While Jack's actions in the game seemed to lead to his downfall, the hero found himself returned in the epilogue. Unfortunately, two years after the game's announcement, there still hasn't been a lot of solid information revealed about Ghostrunner II, and we still have no idea when it will actually be releasing. Hopefully that will change following today's trailer, but fans of the first game will just have to wait and see!

Are you a fan of today's trailer for Ghostrunner II? Do you plan on checking out the game's sequel when it launches? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!