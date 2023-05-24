Marvel's Wolverine Trends as Fans Hope for News from PlayStation Showcase

Marvel's Wolverine is trending online as fans hope to see a new look at the game at the PlayStation Showcase. Marvel's Wolverine is one of the most exciting PlayStation games on the horizon. It's a new game from Insomniac Games that follows one of the most beloved X-Men and will be exclusive to PlayStation. Outside of that, we don't really know much else. It's heavily expected to be M-rated, so we can hope for it to feature a mature story and extreme levels of violence. It has been nearly two years since it was announced and while many expected it to be a while before it would re-appear and release, fans are hoping that the silence is about to come to an end.

Marvel's Wolverine is being talked about across all of social media in the run-up to the PlayStation Showcase, a major new event that will last one hour and feature looks at a ton of upcoming new games. Given the game was announced at the previous Showcase, fans are hoping to see it return. However, PlayStation has gotten a bit weird with how it markets all of its games this generation. The studio tends to announce the game and then go totally silent for an extended period of time. In the last few months before release, the marketing cycle finally kicks into gear and we get a proper taste of what the game is. It's possible Marvel's Wolverine will avoid that since it's a new franchise and not a sequel, so it may need more time to sell people on it, but it remains to be seen.

don't want to raise anyone's expectations, but i really hope we finally get something, ANYTHING, from marvel's wolverine at the playstation showcase tonight



even the smallest thing will make me happy pic.twitter.com/cbXoA4gEoW — Matt🎬 (@mattlikesfilm) May 24, 2023

We also probably shouldn't expect Wolverine to appear at the Showcase because Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will likely be the focus for Insomniac Games. That game was also announced at the last Showcase and has been silent ever since. With a fall 2023 release window confirmed, it's time for PlayStation and Insomniac to start showcasing that.

Do you think Marvel's Wolverine will appear? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.