Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Announced, First Trailer Revealed

IllFonic announced Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed this week alongside the first trailer for the new Ghostbusters game. The asymmetrical experience from the developers who worked on Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds features four players controlling a team of Ghostbusters while a fifth player on the opposing team plays as a ghost. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is scheduled to release at some point in Q4 2022, but a more precise release date has not yet been announced. When it launches, it’ll be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

The 1v4 game features new and familiar Ghostbusters where players are able to customize their own loadouts while also interacting with some of the most well-known names from the franchise. Ernie Hudson returns to voice Winston Zeddemore and Dan Aykroyd returns as Ray Stantz with the whole hub of the game set within the Ghostbusters’ Firehouse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the actual gameplay, a hands-off preview of the game ComicBook.com attended prior to the announcement showed off a bit of what Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed had in store. We saw a museum map where the single ghost player was able to float around the haunt different objects while scaring pedestrians in the building enough to make them want to leave. The ghost has a variety of tools at its disposal to do so, but its main objective is to cause the area to go full haunt by filling up a corresponding meter enough through its ghostly actions. Abilities like possession of objects, flying, and the option to teleport between special locations known as “rifts” are all in the ghosts’ arsenals. We know there are plans for several ghosts, but we only saw one in the preview.

The Ghostbusters, on the other hand, are tasked with stopping this haunt which means catching the ghost as quickly as possible. Instead of a one-and-done scenario like other asymmetrical games offer where once the one-person team loses, it’s over, the ghost has several chances to respawn, so the Ghostbusters will have to catch it several times or get rid of all its respawn opportunities first and then catch it in order to win. Ghostbusters naturally have tools at their disposal like a PKE Meter and a Particle Thrower used to track and weaken the ghost before trapping it.

While it’ll come to the usual range of platforms, the game will also support cross-platform play throughout to allow everyone to play together. It also features AI companions to help fill out games and can be played offline, too.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed launches some time during Q4 2022.