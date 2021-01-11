Ghostwire Tokyo Release Window Revealed

✖

Ghostwire Tokyo is slated to be one of Bethesda’s biggest releases in 2021, but up until this point, we haven’t had a specific idea of when the game would launch within the calendar year. Fortunately, that seems to have now changed thanks to new information provided by Sony in a recent video.

Mentioned in a video that played during Sony’s CES 2021 presentation today, Ghostwire Tokyo was said to be releasing later this year in October. No specific date within the month was given but this does narrow the game’s launch window substantially. Given the fact that Ghostwire Tokyo is also a first-person horror title, it’s also likely releasing in the most appropriate month of the year.

Sony also added a bunch of dates for PS5 games. Returnal - 03/19/21

Pragmata - 2023 (lol)

Solar Ash - June 2021

Kena - March 2021

Stray & Ghostwire Tokyo - October 2021

Little Devil inside - July 2021

Project Athia - January 2022

Hitman III - January 2021 pic.twitter.com/HoghB7zrE4 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 11, 2021

In case you're unfamiliar with Ghostwire Tokyo, it's being developed by Tango Gameworks, the studio that previously worked on The Evil Within and its sequel. Ghostwire was first revealed back in 2019 and up until this point, we've not seen a whole lot of the game in action. A new gameplay trailer for it was revealed last year alongside Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase in June 2020.

The most interesting facet of Ghostwire Tokyo though is that it will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive when it launches. Even though the game will also be coming to PC, this is the second PS5 exclusive that Bethesda intends to release in the year alongside that of Arkane's Deathloop. Both titles will remain exclusive to Sony's platform for a set period of time despite the fact that Bethesda is soon going to be acquired formally by Microsoft within the coming months.

Considering we now have an official launch window for Ghostwire Tokyo, it's only a matter of time until we start to see more of the game shown off formally. Until then, you can keep an eye out for all of our ensuing coverage right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Ghostwire Tokyo later this year? And how do you feel about the game's October release window? Be sure to give me your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter by hitting me up at @MooreMan12.