‘God of War’ Creator Says the Game Title Was Chosen at Random

God of War has become one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. This has become especially true after the most recent installment from Cory Barlog and the Santa Monica Studio crew delivered an incredibly rich narrative and exciting adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus. That said, God of War creator David Jaffe has revealed that the title of the first game was chosen completely at random.

After posting to Twitter about how the Back to the Future films were almost called something entirely different, Barlog joked that the original title for God of War was actually Angry Man from Ancient Greece. However, that’s when Jaffe chimed in with the truth, exposing Barlog’s shenanigans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ACTUALLY it was originally between 3 titles: GOD OF WAR, DARK ODYSSEY, and AT THE HANDS OF THE GODS. We could not get everyone on the same page so all 3 went into a hat and we drew at random and agreed that whichever we drew would be the title.THANK ZEUS ‘GOD OF WAR’ came up! 🙂 — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) March 5, 2019

Jaffe said that it was between three names: God of War, Dark Odyssey, and At the Hands of the Gods. Due to indifference amongst the team, they tossed the three titles into a hat and, according Jaffe, “THANK ZEUS ‘GOD OF WAR’ came up!”

Thank Zues indeed! Could you imagine Kratos starring in the hit At the Hands of the Gods franchise? As others pointed out, Dark Odyssey does actually sound pretty cool. Even Barlog agreed, but only before suggesting the best title of them all: Angry Man from War Nation of Sparta.

Well, yeah.:) — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) March 5, 2019

I’m sure many fans would agree that God of War was definitely the right choice, especially with becoming as big of a hit it has over the years. There’s a chance we wouldn’t have had all of the glorious Kratos-based adventures over the years had they gone with a different title.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that it was God of War that was picked out of the hat? What other titles would have worked? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!