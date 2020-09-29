Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Will Support Save Transfer From PS4 to PS5

✖

Insomniac Games has confirmed that save data from the PlayStation 4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be transferable to the PlayStation 5. The developer confirmed the news on Twitter, following some initial confusion among fans. As such, those that plan on holding off on buying a PS5 this year will be able to play Miles Morales on PS4 knowing that their progress and achievements will carry over to the newer system later on. In addition, the PS4 version will also receive a free next-gen upgrade on PS5, which should provide extra incentive to purchase this version of the game!

Hi there, you will be able to transfer your save to PS5. We'll share details closer to launch — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 29, 2020

There has been a lot of confusion regarding Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales since the recent PS5 showcase. While the PS4 version of the game will offer a free next-gen upgrade on PS5, the original Marvel's Spider-Man will not. An upgraded version of the original PS4 title will be available at launch, but only to those that purchase the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales, which retails for $20 more than the Launch Edition. The Ultimate Edition is a nice deal for those that haven't played the original game, but it's a bit of a disappointment to anyone that already purchased the game on PS4, particularly since other publishers have looked to avoid charging for next-gen upgrades.

The news follows Sega's confirmation that save files will not be transferable between the PS4 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and the PS5 version. At this time, it's unclear why one PS4 game's save files will be transferable while the other is not. Insomniac Games is owned by Sony, so it's possible that the process could be easier for a wholly-owned developer, but it's impossible to say for certain. Regardless, this type of minutiae is bound to cause some headaches for gamers during the transition period between consoles. Hopefully, few titles will have these kinds of issues, moving forward.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Are you happy about being able to transfer your progress? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!