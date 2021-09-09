God of War Ragnarok Isn’t Being Directed by Cory Barlog

2018’s God of War was directed by Cory Barlog, who had been a longtime face attached with the franchise going all the way back to the original God of War. In the wake of the 2018 title’s launch, Barlog quickly become one of the more notable developers in the video game industry, especially for those that belong to PlayStation Studios. As such, many fans naturally expected that he would be returning to the director’s chair once again for God of War Ragnarok, but as Barlog himself revealed today, this isn’t the case.

Taking to Twitter following the formal reveal of Ragnarok during today’s PlayStation Showcase event, Barlog revealed that longtime Santa Monica Studio developer Eric Williams is now serving as the lead for the upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sequel. In Barlog’s video, he congratulated Williams and the rest of the team at Santa Monica Studio for the work that they have done on God of War Ragnarok and said that he continues to constantly learn from them all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

uh…so I just finished watching the PlayStation showcase…



❤️ @SonySantaMonica pic.twitter.com/OoCeWjKMKN — golrab of the frost (@corybarlog) September 9, 2021

In an additional video released by PlayStation (which you can watch at the top of the page), Willaims explained that the main reason he is serving as the director of God of War Ragnarok rather than Barlog is simply because the studio has always liked to shake things up for each new project. Barlog is the only person that has ever directed two different God of War titles in the history of the franchise, so to see a transition like this take place isn’t that uncommon. In addition, Barlog himself acknowledged that directing a game like God of War takes a lot out of you, so it’s good for his own health to not do so once again so quickly.

At this point in time, there still remain many questions with God of War Ragnarok. For now, the only thing we know for certain is that the game will be launching at some point in 2022 and it will come to both PS5 and PS4 whenever it does arrive.

How do you feel about Barlog not serving as the director for God of War Ragnarok? Let me know your reaction either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.