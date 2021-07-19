God of War Director's Latest Tweet Has Fans Asking Lots of Questions

✖

God of War fans have put on their tin foil hats following a new tweet from the game's director, Cory Barlog. While this tweet in question might have nothing to do whatsoever with the upcoming sequel for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, some believe that Barlog could be alluding to the title in a low-key manner.

The tweet from Barlog in question, which you can find below, doesn't feature any actual words from the God of War director. Instead, it's simply a GIF of the game's main protagonist, Kratos, letting out a heavy sigh. Barlog shared this tweet around midday today, and as you might expect, it immediately prompted many questions from fans. Some wondered whether this obscure message could somehow tie back in with God of War: Ragnarok, which is the unofficial name of the forthcoming entry in the series. Others simply wondered if perhaps Barlog is just tired and is feeling the grind of another Monday morning.

So what's the real truth in this situation? Well, it's hard to know. Since Barlog shared this tweet, he hasn't gone on to say anything else as of this writing. Whether or not it could be related to the development of God of War: Ragnarok is something that we may never know.

Fortunately, even if Barlog never explains the reasoning behind this tweet, that doesn't mean that we'll have to wait much longer to see the new God of War game. In fact, rumors in recent weeks have suggested that a new trailer for the title could be unveiled at some point next month. While PlayStation has yet to confirm that this will be the case, the publisher notably hasn't had a big showcase yet this summer. As such, there remains an outside chance that we could hear more from Sony pretty soon.

Until that time, though, all we know with certainty is that the new God of War title is going to come to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. And while it was originally slated to launch this year, we now will have to wait until 2022 to play it.