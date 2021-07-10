God of War Ragnarok Trailer Teased by Leaker

✖

PlayStation and Sony Santa Monica announced a new God of War game last year and a couple of months before the release of the PS5. Since then, we haven't seen anything of the game nor have we heard anything salient about it. In fact, we still don't even have a title. It's commonly referred to as God of War Ragnarok, but this isn't an official name. That said, all of this could be changing soon, or at least that's what one leaker alleges.

Over on Reddit, "QuimSix" -- a leaker best known for a variety of Far Cry 6 leaks and leaking the date of the recent PlayStation State of Play -- claims the first-ever reveal trailer of the new God of War game will be revealed next month alongside a Horizon Forbidden West update. According to the leaker, the trailer will come as part of a larger event, presumably a State of Play, that will also include the reveal of the "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5 being built for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. And right now, none of this has been substantiated or validated in any meaningful way, however, there has been some scuttlebutt about a big PlayStation event going down next month, so that particular aspect of the rumor isn't very new.

As for PlayStation, it hasn't commented on any of this, and we don't expect this to change for a laundry list of reasons that aren't really here nor there. What's important to know is we will update the story if it does comment on any of this. Until then, take it all with a grain of salt.

