PlayStation Says God of War: Ragnarok Is Not the Sequel's Official Title

Mere days ago, it looked as though PlayStation had finally confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok would indeed be the official title of the upcoming PlayStation 5 installment in the series. However, the manner in which this name was shown publicly turned out to be an error which those at Sony quickly rectified. Now, the publisher has officially responded to the situation and has made clear that the next God of War title still doesn't have a finalized name that it's willing to reveal just yet.

In a statement given to IGN, a representative from Sony confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok isn't the name of the next installment in the series. While this title is seemingly one that could still end up being official in the future, the spokesperson said that it's one that isn't final. "The name and logo for our upcoming God of War game are not yet final," said the message from PlayStation. "An incorrect logo was mistakenly used in our Investor Relations presentation. We can't wait to share more and apologize for any confusion."

This whole situation centering around the next God of War has been bizarre to see unfold this week, to say the least. What's even more bizarre, however, is that the game is still supposedly going to release in 2021 and there is next to nothing that we know about it. Outside of a lone teaser trailer for this new God of War installment that debuted last year, the only thing of note about the project that has been shared is that it will be coming to PS5 whenever it does release.

Considering how little we know about the game, it does seem quite unlikely that the next God of War title will end up arriving in 2021. Even though PlayStation is still committing to this window, the fact that we haven't seen any actual footage or received a real title for the game at this point likely indicates that it's going to get delayed. Not to mention, previous reports have already told us that internally at PlayStation, the game is said to have already been pushed back.

