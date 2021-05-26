PlayStation Confirms Title of New God of War Game

✖

God of War: Ragnarok was revealed less than a year ago, but precious little has been said about the game since then. It’s unknown what it’s supposed to be about, if it’s a spin-off or a direct sequel to 2018’s God of War, and until now, the title itself wasn’t even a guarantee. That last part has now apparently changed, however, with the latest investor relations presentation from Sony featuring an updated logo for the game that features the same name we saw in the reveal trailer in 2020.

The presentation seen here featured a slideshow showing off different incentives for the PlayStation 5 and perspectives from Sony on why it believes in the new console. The figures touted the PlayStation 5 as having the “best ever launch line-up” while listing a number of games that were playable both right when the console released and through backwards compatibility. Over in the post-launch line-up section, Sony touted games like the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel Horizon Forbidden Westas well as God of War: Ragnarok. No other information about the new God of War game was shared, but the logo below shared by Okami on Twitter was featured in the presentation.

It doesn’t look a great deal different from what we’ve seen in the past, and with so little known about the game, you might think you’ve seen it already before this presentation. That’s the first time this sort of logo treatment has been revealed to the public, however, so unless something else changes before the game is released or shown off more, it looks like God of War: Ragnarok will be the name of the game with that logo above representing it.

With so little being said about the game, God of War fans are left to speculate about Ragnarok and fill the void with their own guesses and anticipations. Some have theorized that the game will only release on the PlayStation 5 which isn’t too unlikely an outcome, but games like Horizon Forbidden West are coming to the PlayStation 4, too, so the new God of War game could release on both platforms. Others have suggested that the game might’ve been delayed, but that hardly matters anyway when we didn’t even have a release date for the game to begin with.

God of War: Ragnarok does not yet have a confirmed release window nor has it been said what platforms it’ll launch on.