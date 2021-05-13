God of War Ragnarok Possibly Delayed

✖

God of War Ragnarok delay speculation has begun to make the rounds following a couple of tweets from a prominent industry insider. Last fall, ahead of the release of the PS5, Sony announced a new God of War game. At the time, it didn't name the game nor show any of it off. Neither of these things have changed. What it did do at the time of reveal is claim the game was releasing in 2021. So far, it hasn't budged on this window for the game, but as we get deeper and deeper into the year, it's increasingly obvious this was never a realistic window.

This week, Sony did provide an update on the release of Horizon Forbidden West, reaffirming that it is releasing this year. That said, while it talked about the release window for the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, it made no mention of Kratos' next adventure.

Quote tweeting this Horizon Forbidden West update, industry insider and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier cast doubt on the new God of War releasing this year, noting that he believes it was internally delayed months ago and that Sony will share this news the next time it talks about the game.

Unfortunately, this is all Schreier had to say about the game, and it's worth pointing out that it's not 100 percent clear how much of this scoop versus speculation. Whatever the case, take all of this with a grain of salt, because, at the very least, it's not official.

