PlayStation Confirms Major God of War Ragnarok Upgrade

PlayStation has confirmed that God of War Ragnarok gives PS4 and PS5 players exactly what they wanted out of the first game. When Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation released 2018's God of War reboot it earned universal acclaim, eventually settling on a 94 on Metacritic and beating Red Dead Redemption 2 at The Game Awards for GOTY. So far, the sequel looks largely more of the same, which should suffice for most PlayStation fans considering how good the first game is. That said, the sequel is bigger in size and scope. Not only have we heard that through the grapevine, but a new story description confirms as much.

In this new story description --- which you read below -- it's noted that Kratos and Atreus will travel all nine realms over the course of the game, which is more than the first game. As you may remember, the first game only had six relams, with Asgard, Vanaheim, and Svartalfheim missing.

"Embark on a mythic journey for answers and allies as Kratos and Atreus prepare for Ragnarök," says the description in question. "From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms."

Now, this wouldn't be the first time for a story description to have incorrect or misleading information, as they are usually written by PR who can be out of the loop. However, it's not common. And it also just makes sense to add the remaining relams.

God of War Raganrok is set to release worldwide on November 9 via the PS4 and PS5. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated and long-awaited sequel -- including not just the latest news on the game, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.

H/T, Gaming Bible.