Is God of War Ragnarok's Release Date About to be Revealed?

God of War Ragnarok may be getting some news very soon, thankfully. It has been nearly a year since we had our first and last significant update for God of War Ragnarok. In September 2021, we got the first trailer for the game which suggested there will be a bit of a time jump with the game and teased all of the new characters, locations, and enemies we'll encounter in the highly anticipated sequel. Although the game was expected to launch in 2021, the game was delayed to sometime in 2022. Since it has been nearly a year since the last update on the game and a major PlayStation State of Play came and went without even a tease of God of War Ragnarok, fans are getting a bit impatient.

As more and more teases and trolls from the team at Sony keep pouring in, many are wondering when we will hear more. Reputable leaker, The Snitch, put out a gif of Kratos with some flashing numbers. Many assumed the numbers were binary and realized it translated to "30", leading some to assume that this means God of War Ragnarok news is arriving on June 30th. Of course, this is not a guarantee as Sony hasn't announced anything and even if there is a plan to show something on June 30th, it can always be moved to a different date. The Snitch gained a solid reputation within the last month or so after leaking pretty much the entire PlayStation State of Play and a number of other major announcements from the summer gaming events. Given they have yet to be wrong, this may inspire confidence, but always take these things with a grain of salt.

Many are still hoping to see God of War Ragnarok release this fall, despite the incredibly noticeable silence surrounding the game. The previous game in the series had a short marketing cycle, which could mean a similar thing will happen with the sequel. Last time around, the release date was announced roughly 3 – 4 months ahead of its release, so there is a precedent for this.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to release on PS4 and PS5.