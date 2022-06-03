God of War Ragnarok Fans Confused by Lack of News at PlayStation State of Play

God of War Ragnarok is one of 2022’s most anticipated games, but it was noticeably missing from the latest PlayStation State of Play. Aside from some relatively small details and general updates, Sony hasn’t had any notable updates on God of War Ragnarok in roughly a year. Fans have been hoping for new gameplay, plot details, and most importantly, a release date for quite some time. Sony has reassured fans that it is still slated for 2022, but the lack of news is causing some doubt. Although it’s not uncommon for games to have long periods of silence as the team is heads-down on the project, many feel that the extent of this silence is growing more and more tedious.

The latest PlayStation State of Play had a number of great games featured, but it was largely a show dedicated to PlayStation VR titles, some third-party games, and PC ports for the Spider-Man series. It was largely a solid show, but for those who have been anxiously waiting for more God of War news, it may come as a disappointment. Given Sony hasn’t announced any other State of Plays this summer, many God of War fans are left to wonder when they will actually hear about the game. Some recent leaks suggested that the game could release in September, but there’s no way to know for certain until Sony tells us.

God of War Ragnarok is expected to be Sony’s big release for 2022, but they may be opting for a shorter marketing cycle. Aside from some E3 appearances in the years prior, the 2018 God of War game had a short marketing burst around 3 – 4 months before the game actually released. Whether or not history will repeat itself remains to be seen, but it worked out quite well for the previous game.

