God of War Director Continues to Tease Fans About Ragnarok Release Date

Cory Barlog, the director behind 2018's God of War, who has not reprised his whole for its sequel, God of War Ragnarok, has been teasing fans about the game over on Twitter quite a bit lately. Is there anything to any of it? Hard to say. Barlog is known to tease, especially in a cryptic fashion, via his personal Twitter account, but he's also known to have a little fun with fans.

Two recent tweets, in particular, have garnered some attention. The first came on June 22, yesterday, and features a GIF of Kratos accompanied by a "stay calm boy" caption. This could be in reference to the constant flood of PlayStation fans asking about the game's release date. This is just speculation though. Others have taken this to mean a release date announcement is imminent. This is also just speculation.

The second tweet is the Batman chin-scratching GIF accompanied by a caption of dots. This tweet is obviously even more cryptic to the point it's impossible to make much speculation out of it beyond speculation around its mere existence. It's an odd thing to tweet, and thus many think it must mean something.

For what it's worth, we've heard nothing imminent for God of War Ragnarok, but PlayStation does an excellent job at keeping things under wraps, so it's possible a release date reveal is on the horizon.

God of War Raganrok is set to release worldwide via the PS4 and the PS5 sometime this year. There have been conflicting rumors about whether not the game is going to be delayed to 2023. So far, this hasn't happened, and PlayStation is running out of time to pull the trigger on a delay.

"Kratos and Atreus embark on a mythic journey for answers and allies before Ragnarok arrives," reads an official blurb about the highly anticipated sequel. "From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms..."