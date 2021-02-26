God of War Ragnarok Director Responds After Lack of Appearance During PlayStation's State of Play

✖

One of the main games that many were hoping to see during today’s PlayStation State of Play live stream was that of the PlayStation 5 sequel to God of War. The game, which many are referring to as God of War: Ragnarok, is currently slated to launch this year, although PlayStation has still shown next to nothing of it overall. And while that trend didn’t change today, a new message from the game’s director has since come about.

Not long after State of Play wrapped up, God of War writer and director Cory Barlog took to Twitter with a cheeky message for fans. While never outright referring to God of War, in particular, Barlog posted a message that told fans they’ll learn more about the highly-anticipated sequel “when it’s done.” Barlog continued on to say that it’s “what’s best for everyone”, which seems to include himself as well.

I don't know who needs to hear this... (certainly not me since I have never heard of it) but... WHEN. IT'S. DONE.❤️ (trust that it's what's best for everyone) pic.twitter.com/DVE6hQ9BVA — Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) February 25, 2021

The replies to Barlog were somewhat mixed, to say the least. Some fans encouraged the famed director to take his time with God of War: Ragnarok, while others continued to plead for any scrap of new information whatsoever. All in all, it was a pretty expected back and forth, but it was nice to see Barlog address fan concerns in any regard.

That being said, the lack of news on God of War today is something that shouldn't have shocked anyone. Earlier in the week, Barlog said that he sincerely didn’t even know that a State of Play showing was happening today. With that in mind, fans likely should have prepared themselves to not see anything from the new entry in the series.

As for when we could see more of God of War: Ragnarok? Well, your guess is as good as ours at this point. All we know with absolute certainty at the moment is that the game is slated to release sometime this year on PlayStation 5. A PlayStation 4 iteration also hasn't been ruled out yet, either.

So without any new information today, when do you think we will start to see more of God of War: Ragnarok? Be sure to let me know down in the comments below or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.