PS4 and PS5 Players Upset Over PlayStation State of Play Reveals

PlayStation aired a new State of Play presentation this afternoon, and fans walked away less than impressed. While PS5's new Final Fantasy VII Remake content proved exciting for some, the majority of the show's videos seemed to fall flat. A number of fans compared the presentation to last week's Nintendo Direct, which also received a lot of negative reception. Highly-anticipated games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West were conspicuously absent, despite recent assurances that the games will release in 2021. While the PS5 and PS4 should have some exciting titles releasing this year, many fans wished that more exciting content had been featured today!

