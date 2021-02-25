PS4 and PS5 Players Upset Over PlayStation State of Play Reveals
PlayStation aired a new State of Play presentation this afternoon, and fans walked away less than impressed. While PS5's new Final Fantasy VII Remake content proved exciting for some, the majority of the show's videos seemed to fall flat. A number of fans compared the presentation to last week's Nintendo Direct, which also received a lot of negative reception. Highly-anticipated games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West were conspicuously absent, despite recent assurances that the games will release in 2021. While the PS5 and PS4 should have some exciting titles releasing this year, many fans wished that more exciting content had been featured today!
What did you think of today's State of Play presentation? Were you disappointed in the showcase? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about today's State of Play!
That sums it up nicely.
state of play more like state of disappointment— amanda @ rdr2 (@jessfaden) February 25, 2021
Some found it underwhelming.
I’ll play the FF7 upgrade near release of the next episode and Kena looks great.
But Deathloop steals the show again. Totally made up for an otherwise underwhelming State Of Play— Paul Cliff (@tha_don_101) February 25, 2021
A lot of games were MIA.
#StateofPlay No Ratchet and Clank news, am disappointed.— Countsmegula (@Countsmegula) February 25, 2021
It definitely wasn't what fans were hoping for.
Another trash show, gratz Sony #StateofPlay— AKbizzy (@AKbi33y) February 25, 2021
Emojis say it best.
State of Play 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡#StateofPlay— Vika Sharapova (@VikaSharap0va) February 25, 2021
Fans were expecting better.
I never thought I would have said this in my life but the state of play was one of the worst showcases I've ever seen, Nintendo did better and they didn't even do it well— Classic Shotgun (@RyanCadek) February 25, 2021
Last week's Nintendo Direct is getting more sympathy now.
Playstation told Nintendo “hold my beer real quick” #StateofPlay— Towers 🇵🇷 (@ItsTowersss) February 25, 2021
Even the new Final Fantasy content wasn't enough for some.
“Hey, here’s some new trailers for games you already knew about and here’s one or two new games anyway buy FF7 again!” #StateofPlay— MF DOOM 64 (@Frosty2495) February 25, 2021
Xbox fans took the opportunity to get some shots in.
🤣🤣 that playstation state of play...omfg 🤣🤣. All PS fan boys keep saying xbox has no games. Where u at now 🤣🤣— xzredwolfxz (@SchuttBrandon) February 25, 2021
Maybe the holiday lineup will be more exciting!
That #StateOfPlay was trash....wake me up in fall 🤦🏾♂— 🤑💸💰 Money My Religion 💰💸🤑 (@VkeepsItLowkey) February 25, 2021