God of War Sets Huge Sales Record In First Month

Ever since its release back on April 20, the new God of War has been making tremendous waves on the gaming market. How could it not? Its epic action cannot be denied; its single shot process is not only innovative but completely involving to the player; the story is filled with twists and turns, including a pivotal moment for Kratos (we won’t dare spoil it); and dare we say it looks spectacular. You can read more about what we think of the game in our full review.

And we’re not alone when it comes to considering God of War as a must-have. During this week’s Sony IR Day 2018, Sony divulged the first month’s sales numbers for the hit adventure — and, boy, has it paid off.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO John Kodera revealed that the game has “exceeded five million copies in actual sales in one month after release.” The presentation can be found here, but it’s in Japanese.

On top of that, a separate report from SuperData noted that in its first month of release, God of War sold 2.1 million digital copies. Not. Too. Shabby.

This is huge news for Cory Barlog and the team at Sony Santa Monica as it indicates that God of War is the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 game in the history of the platform. These numbers easily outperformed last year’s Horizon Zero Dawn, which also did impressively at launch; as well as Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

That also puts the game right up there with some of the best-selling Pokemon titles; and it could be about even with what Super Mario Odyssey sold for the Nintendo Switch when it launched last year.

And sales aren’t likely to slow down anytime soon as the game is getting huge word of mouth both through social media and gaming channels. That means more people are likely to pick up on it and enjoy what it has to offer — as they should.

That’s good news for Sony leading into E3 as it gives them some good news to ride into the show with. They’ll be preparing some big reveals for games to come over the next year on PlayStation 4, though it’ll be tough for any of them to try and match up with God of War‘s sales numbers. But it’ll be interesting to see them try. The Last of Us Part II just might get the job done…

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.