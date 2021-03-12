God of War Studio Continues to Hire For Unannounced Game

✖

While many might be more focused on the developer's upcoming PS5 sequel God of War: Ragnarok, Sony's Santa Monica Studio has made it clear that it is working on another unannounced project as well. Even though we might not know for quite some time what this new game will turn out to be, it looks as though the studio is still hiring for some key positions on the team making it.

Santa Monica Studio recently put out another job call for this new game and is looking to add a Lead Writer to the team. "The ideal candidate has a mastery of storytelling, and deeply understands the marriage between gameplay and narrative. This individual will be responsible for crafting powerful storylines, strong character arcs, and compelling dialogue, while maintaining an equal focus on building and developing the writing team," says the company's description of the role. Santa Monica didn't offer many specifics on just what this game could be, but this position is specifically pursuing someone with a lot of experience.

🔥 HOT JOB: LEAD WRITER 🔥 We’re looking for a master of storytelling to join our team on a new unannounced title as a Lead Writer! Apply here 👉 https://t.co/qsxxykZgYT#SMSCareers #Gamejobs #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/MZJHl6ZW4T — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) March 11, 2021

The reason why this position specifically is of note is because of how integral it is to the development team. If Santa Monica Studio is still looking to bring on a Lead Writer to work on this unannounced game, it stands to reason that the title is still incredibly early on in the development process. As such, it might be years until we end up seeing it revealed in a formal capacity.

Fortunately, the same likely won't be said for God of War: Ragnarok. While there is still very little that we know about the highly-anticipated sequel, PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio are currently planning on it to release later this year. With that in mind, it stands to reason that we should see a whole lot more of the game within the coming months.

So are you excited about this secretive new project from Santa Monica Studio? And when do you think we'll see it formally revealed? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.