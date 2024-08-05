God of War Developer Confirmed to Be Creating New IP

Santa Monica Studio, the developer behind God of War Ragnarok and the larger God of War series, has seemingly been confirmed to be creating a new IP. Long before God of War Ragnarok released, previous God of War director Cory Barlog dropped hints about a new project that he was working on at Santa Monica Studio. Since then, PlayStation hasn’t divulged what Santa Monica Studio could be creating next, but it’s now known to at the very least be a departure from God of War.

According to the LinkedIn profile of Glauco Longhi, Santa Monica Studio is actively creating a new property. In his profile’s summary, Longhi said that Santa Monica Studio asked him to return to the company earlier in 2024 after having previously departed in 2019. Now, he’s serving as the “Character Supervisor” on an unnamed project, although it was said that this latest endeavor is tied to a completely new IP.

“Santa Monica Studios presented the opportunity of coming back as Character Supervisor, looking after the entire Character Development pipeline, on their new IP, so here I am, thrilled to be back, working again with the crew and pushing characters in video games together,” he said of the studio’s next venture.

If Santa Monica Studio is indeed creating a new IP, it would mark a drastic shift for the studio. Since the release of the original God of War in 2005, games tied to the God of War series have been the company’s only output. While a new project was at one point in the works after God of War: Ascension, the studio eventually returned to the franchise and released the rebooted God of War in 2018.

When last we heard about this mysterious new project from Santa Monica Studio, one developer seemed to let slip that the project belonged to the sci-fi genre. Even if a sci-fi game is in the works at the company, though, this almost certainly doesn’t mean that the God of War series will be put on ice. While God of War Ragnarok wrapped up the franchise’s story arc in the Norse pantheon, God of War is arguably the property that PlayStation owns. As such, new games in the series will certainly continue to come about, even if the studio’s focus is now on this unnamed IP.